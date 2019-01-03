Liverpool star targeted for surprise January transfer after quiet season

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly a January transfer target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 30-year-old has not been as much of a regular for the Reds in recent times after some injury troubles, and Fotomac claim he could be lured to Turkey.

It remains to be seen if Lallana would be keen on a move abroad, though one imagines he may well be on the lookout for more playing time after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

Still, the England international could also be an important squad player for LFC in the second half of this season as they’ll need as much depth as possible in order to challenge for both the Premier League and Champions League.

Lallana still has quality and is well suited to Jurgen Klopp’s side, so it will be interesting to see what kind of decision the club make if Fenerbahce do step up their interest.