Jamie Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to change one thing after Liverpool setback against Manchester City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tweeted about his old club’s defeat to Manchester City in a thrilling encounter in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane delivered the three points for City against Liverpool, and closed the gap between themselves and the league leaders to just four points.

Carragher admits he was not happy with the result, though he enjoyed the game, and took the opportunity to tweet some advice for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Enjoyed the game not the result! The intensity from Man City in midfield was excellent with Fernandinho & Bernardo Silva the two best players on the pitch. LFC need to get back to 4231, I can understand 433 tonight but it didn’t work & we need to move away from it. #cityliv — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 3, 2019

The former England international believes the German tactician got it wrong at the Etihad Stadium, and wants to see the team return to playing a 4-2-3-1 formation instead of the 4-3-3 used against City tonight.

This could allow LFC to use a more attack-minded set-up, perhaps sacrificing one of James Milner or Jordan Henderson for Xherdan Shaqiri, who only came on as a substitute in the second half.

Still, perhaps too much should not be read into one disappointing result against an excellent team that absolutely romped to the title just last season, with Liverpool still ahead and with many tough fixtures out of the way.