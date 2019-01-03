Much of the reaction on Twitter to tonight’s Manchester City vs Liverpool team news suggests it could be a good night for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola has sent out something of a makeshift defence against Jurgen Klopp’s side this evening, with no Kyle Walker in the starting XI.

Instead, Danilo is filling in on the right-hand side, while Aymeric Laporte is moved from centre-back to left-back, where he’ll most likely be up against LFC star Mohamed Salah.

On paper, this looks like a battle that Liverpool front three should win quite comfortably, but of course it’s not as simple as that.

The visitors line up pretty much as expected, though there’s no Fabinho or Xherdan Shaqiri in the starting line up, which perhaps seems a bit of an odd move from Klopp given their fine recent form.

Still, it’s a strong team and Liverpool look to have every reason to feel confident about tonight’s crucial title clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Here’s the reaction to the team news ahead of the big game…

Walker benched and Laporte at LB? Still possible this is a 3 back with Sané and Danilo at wing-back, but very much doubt it. Clear advantage Liverpool. https://t.co/7SXuUTVGW4 — EiF (@EiFSoccer) January 3, 2019

Good thing is, Laporte playing as a LB and Danilo as a RB. Hopefully Mane and Salah have a good performance tonight — si nino (@miro_nino) January 3, 2019

danilo and laporte vs mane and salah. my lungs pic.twitter.com/8t0UczfIr0 — rae (@saIahxi) January 3, 2019

Salah vs Laporte & Mane vs Danilo. Boy if we don’t take advantage of this. — khalid (@kj__95) January 3, 2019

Stones shits his pants under pressure so Firmino will have joy Danilo not as strong or quick as Waller so will suit Mane Laporte is their best CB taken out to play LB so Salah will be moist Kompany has calves like wet paper Let’s go #LFC — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) January 3, 2019

Laporte at LB tucking in to stop Salah drifting in from the right and in the half space. Smart by Pep. Danilo could be targeted with the Mane-robertson overload which is a worry. Shocked Walker ain't playing in such an important game https://t.co/LC3AyqOYIU — AA (@A1ZH4RY) January 3, 2019

Laporte playing left back and Danilo playing right back. All the best with that against Salah and Mane — Callum Edwards (@DoddyLFC_1993) January 3, 2019

Salah & Mane running at Danilo & Laporte gives me some confidence tho — Josh ? (@ScudderSays) January 3, 2019