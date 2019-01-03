Menu

“Advantage Liverpool” as team news for huge clash vs Manchester City confirmed

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Much of the reaction on Twitter to tonight’s Manchester City vs Liverpool team news suggests it could be a good night for the Reds.

Pep Guardiola has sent out something of a makeshift defence against Jurgen Klopp’s side this evening, with no Kyle Walker in the starting XI.

Instead, Danilo is filling in on the right-hand side, while Aymeric Laporte is moved from centre-back to left-back, where he’ll most likely be up against LFC star Mohamed Salah.

On paper, this looks like a battle that Liverpool front three should win quite comfortably, but of course it’s not as simple as that.

The visitors line up pretty much as expected, though there’s no Fabinho or Xherdan Shaqiri in the starting line up, which perhaps seems a bit of an odd move from Klopp given their fine recent form.

Still, it’s a strong team and Liverpool look to have every reason to feel confident about tonight’s crucial title clash at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News

Here’s the reaction to the team news ahead of the big game…

More Stories Jurgen Klopp