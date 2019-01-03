“Most underrated player in the world” – Manchester City star gets all the plaudits after beating Liverpool, and it’s not goalscorers Aguero and Sane

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho had an absolute stormer for the club tonight as they beat Liverpool 2-1 in their Premier League clash.

The reigning champions have closed the gap to just four points now as they move up to second place in the table with a hugely important victory over the Reds.

Fernandinho was tireless throughout to help deliver this crucial result, and the veteran Brazilian is now the one being lavished with praise on social media.

A number of fans and pundits alike have all been wowed by the way Fernandinho played, singling him out ahead of the players who scored the goals to win the game – Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane.

Despite being 33 years of age, Fernandinho truly doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon, and was obviously badly missed during some recent games he sat out through injury.

City recently slipped up with defeats against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City, but they’ve shown Liverpool they’re not about to give up on this title race, and Fernandinho deserves huge credit for running the show in midfield…

Fernandinho the most underrated player in the world he’s 33 years old and still a fucking machine love the guy pic.twitter.com/rnWHlu0XSG — ?? (@RazSterIing) January 3, 2019

Great Game. Fernandinho different class. Liverpool still in control with 4 PT lead. Could be some title race. ? — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) January 3, 2019

Just how good was Fernandinho?! He controls that midfield ??? pic.twitter.com/tMtWnHqb7l — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) January 3, 2019

Fernandinho is the most underrated central midfielder in the premier league hands down. Quality Player! — Ross (@ross_carson15) January 3, 2019

What a game that was ?? Fernandinho man of the match. — DM (@DavidMeyler) January 3, 2019

I hope Man City win this game only because Fernandinho has been unreal for them! — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) January 3, 2019

Fernandinho is one of the most underrated players. Rolls Royce of a player ? — Scott ????????? (@littlebuster6) January 3, 2019

Fernandinho is the best DM since Makelele.#MCILIV — Paul Corrigan (@TheMagicMullet) January 3, 2019

Fernandinho undoubtedly the MOTM. That’s one of the best performance I’ve seen from a DM. — Ali?? (@TheBeardedRauI) January 3, 2019