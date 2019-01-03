Video: Manchester City star says ‘something from within’ behind incredible performance vs Liverpool

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has said that ‘something from within’ acted as the 12th man for Pep Guardiola’s side against Liverpool today.

The Premier League champions put in an extremely high-quality display against the current league leaders, with goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane delivering a 2-1 victory.

Kompany explained the performance after the game, explaining that the players were truly fired up for three points this evening.

The Belgian has been a great leader in a long and successful career at City and it’s this kind of mentality that explains why.