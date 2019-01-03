Manchester United to block star’s potential transfer to Arsenal

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to sell Eric Bailly this January amid transfer interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international is a top centre-back and could undoubtedly improve this current Gunners back line, which has looked unconvincing all season.

However, it seems United are keen to keep Bailly as an option due to a concern over their depth in that position, as they also do not anticipate being able to sign a top defender themselves this month, according to the Telegraph.

This is bad news for Arsenal, who must surely now look elsewhere for a solid signing in defence, with the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos not really looking up to scratch at all.

Unai Emery has done a decent job since taking on the difficult challenge of replacing Arsene Wenger last summer, but more investment is clearly needed in this squad.

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table and have the worst defensive record by some distance in the top five.