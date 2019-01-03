Loads of Manchester United fans are doing the same thing ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool clash

These Manchester United fans have made it clear who they’re supporting in tonight’s huge clash at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in what could end up being one of the most important games of the season in the title race.

The Reds travel to Manchester with the advantage for the moment, going into tonight’s game seven points ahead of the reigning champions.

However, such is City’s quality and strength after strolling to the title last season, a win tonight would certainly put them back in it, perhaps even as favourites to win the trophy again.

How does this all affect United? Well, it doesn’t really, except their fans are absolutely desperate not to see Liverpool end their long wait for the title, it would seem.

LFC have not been champions of England since all the way back in 1990 – an extraordinary run for such a previously dominant side.

Although United are not in the title race picture this season, they are ready to put aside local rivalry and cheer City on tonight.

Loads are now sharing a picture of the United and City badges merged, with the hash tag #acityunited also doing the rounds on Twitter…

Today we are not divided, today we are a City United pic.twitter.com/frlMSlPoR1 — Pogba Senior (@PassTheSaIt) January 3, 2019

Nah, City gotta do it for world Peace tonight #ACityUnited — Abdul (@Abdul_Isunoya) January 3, 2019