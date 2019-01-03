Man United legend Paul Scholes reveals which of Liverpool or Man City he wants to win the Premier League

A Manchester United legend having to pick between Liverpool or Manchester City for the Premier League title is certainly not an easy or pleasant situation to find themselves in.

Unfortunately, that looks very much the case for former Red Devils star Paul Scholes this season, with reigning champions City hosting Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side go into the game top of the table and in with a chance of winning their first title since all the way back in 1990.

The alternative, however, is City clawing themselves back into the race with a victory to perhaps establish themselves as favourites to retain their crown once again.

For Scholes, however, the choice is an easy one, he says, as he insists he wants City to win tonight, suggesting they’d be his clear pick out of the two to go on and lift the trophy.

A United boy through and through, it sounds like it should be a harder decision than this, but clearly of the two rivalries, it is the one with the Merseyside giants that is the strongest.

When asked if it was a difficult choice, he replied, as quoted by the Mirror: ‘No it’s not, I want City to win.’