Man Utd transfer news: MONSTER £107m bid needed for top target, £34m alternative while star linked with EXIT

Man Utd have enjoyed a huge upturn in form since Jose Mourinho’s sacking, and the good news could keep coming in the form of reinforcements.

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led the Red Devils to four consecutive wins since taking charge, as they look a real threat to break back into the top four again.

In order to make that happen and to build a formidable squad ahead of the long-term appointment in the summer, transfer speculation has linked Man Utd with plenty of activity in the market.

As noted by The Mirror, it’s reported that they’ll have to splash out a whopping £107m if they wish to prise Kalidou Koulibaly away from Napoli, while Sky Sports add that if that’s out of their reach, then Roma centre-half Kostas Manolas could be an alternative at £34m.

However, it’s also reported by the Mirror that there could be an exit on the cards too with Eric Bailly being paired with a switch to join Sevilla, with an £18m valuation being put forward.

Although they have seemingly tightened things up in recent weeks under Solskjaer, the defence has been a problem for United so far this season.

In turn, perhaps a reshuffle at the back is what is needed, but time will tell which targets become realistic options and whether or not Bailly could make way for them.