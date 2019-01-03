Liverpool somehow failed to score as Sadio Mane hit the post from close range and the ball was then cleared off the line in an incredible incident.

The Reds have started well in tonight’s huge game at the Etihad Stadium, but really should have gone 1-0 up after this fine move in the video clip below.

HOW HAS THAT STAYED OUT? Mane is played through by Salah, his effort hits the post and then it somehow stays out. Watch live on Sky Sports PL & Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/AlaCpCXy8J pic.twitter.com/Bql8qDzoRP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2019

Mohamed Salah played Mane in superbly after a fine move from the visitors, but the Senegal international’s shot came back off the post, though it then nearly rebounded into the net as Manchester City were slow to clear.

It looked as though the ball might have been close to rolling over the line, but technology showed it wasn’t a goal, though it was extremely close…