Amid ongoing speculation of troubles over his contract renewal, Mauro Icardi is reportedly being targeted by Real Madrid in the summer.

Los Blancos have struggled up front so far this season, scoring just 24 goals in 16 La Liga outings, giving them the lowest scoring tally of the top four sides in the table.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane orders £150million DOUBLE raid on Real Madrid as he closes in on Man Utd job

Although they did sign Mariano Diaz last summer, it could be argued that they ultimately failed to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus, and so attacking reinforcements are still needed at the Bernabeu.

According to Calciomercato, they could be set to finally address that problem in the summer, with Icardi emerging as one of their top transfer targets as the wait for him to sign a contract renewal with Inter goes on.

It’s suggested that the Nerazzurri are under pressure to act quickly and wrap up negotiations to secure the Argentine forward’s long-term future, otherwise Real Madrid will potentially look to swoop in and exercise the €110m release clause that exists in his current deal.

Icardi has firmly established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe having scored 131 goals in 234 games in his career, while 120 of those goals have come in 201 appearances for Inter since joining the Italian giants in 2013.

Leading by example as club captain and proving that he can deliver in the Champions League this season too, the 25-year-old has seemingly ticked many of the right boxes to warrant Real Madrid’s interest and a potential bid.

However, time will tell if talks with Inter are fruitful and a new deal is finally agreed upon in the coming months as that would surely end all speculation over his future and force the Spanish giants to look elsewhere to bolster their attack.