REVEALED: Why starlet SNUBBED Liverpool, explains decision to reject Anfield move

After being linked with Liverpool in 2016, talented starlet Houssem Aouar opted to reject the Premier League giants and stayed with Lyon instead.

The 20-year-old is having a productive campaign for the French outfit this season, bagging six goals and four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp hopeful Liverpool star will snub January exit as new contract touted

It could have been very different for him had he decided to make the move to England at such a young age, but reflecting on that decision now, he has revealed the reasoning behind why he opted to remain in his homeland instead of joining Jurgen Klopp and his men at Anfield.

“Before I signed my first professional contract with Lyon in July 2016, Liverpool were interested in me,” he said, as quoted by The Mirror.

“I thought about it hard with those close to me on the decision I needed to take, what was better for my progression. And I opted for Lyon because it is the club of my heart and my aim was to succeed here, in my city.”

It appears to be turning out well for him and perhaps it’s not too late to secure that move to England if he continues to impress.

Further, it’s always difficult to predict how things would have panned out if he had chosen Liverpool, as a lack of playing time could have stunted his progression and he wouldn’t be where he is today.