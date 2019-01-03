Zinedine Zidane already in talks over shock Barcelona transfer swoop as FIRST Manchester United signing

Manchester United manager target Zinedine Zidane is reportedly already in talks over a move to sign Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

The Spain international is nearing the end of his contract at the Nou Camp and has long been linked with a move to United and other major clubs.

Zidane is eager to snap Alba up as he looks like becoming available, and is trying to bring the 29-year-old to his next club.

This may be United or Bayern Munich, according to latest reports from Spanish outlet Don Balon, with the French tactician still to decide his future.

The former Real Madrid manager remains out of work since leaving the Bernabeu last summer and is one of the favourites to be named the next Man Utd manager.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is increasingly impressing as interim boss, but one imagines MUFC will go for a bigger name in the summer.

Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino is another target for United and could bring Christian Eriksen with him from Spurs, while landing Zidane would appear to put the club in a strong position to land Alba.

Either way, it will be a very different United XI next season.