AC Milan transfer news: Priority January target emerges, summer deal wanted for Serie A starlet

AC Milan are reportedly busy planning how to bolster their squad with Yannick Carrasco and Niccolo Barella both linked with a move to San Siro.

After the winter break, the Rossoneri will resume the campaign just a point behind fourth-placed Lazio in the race to secure qualification for the Champions League.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: €79m offer touted while winger eyed in January window

While the return of key injured stars will be a boost in itself, the Italian giants have been widely tipped to strengthen the squad in order to give coach Gennaro Gattuso the tools he needs to ensure that they claim a top-four finish.

As reported by MilanNews, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Carrasco has emerged as the priority target for this month in order to add quality and depth in the wide positions with Suso and Samu Castillejo the only real natural wingers available.

However, it could be complicated to prise him away from Dalian Yifang, as it’s added in the report that he would have to significantly lower his wage demands while perhaps the exit of Fabio Borini is needed first to open up space for him in the squad and give Milan some financial flexibility to make the move happen.

Nevertheless, given the quality that he displayed at Monaco and Atletico Madrid, the Belgian international could be a very useful addition for Milan in the second half of the campaign if they can secure a deal.

Elsewhere, Calciomercato note that sporting director Leonardo is eager to put in place a deal for Cagliari midfielder Niccolo Barella for the summer.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress this season for the Sardinian outfit, making 20 appearances and establishing himself as a key figure for the side with his energetic and tenacious style of play.

Milan have countless young Italian players in the core of their current squad, and so Barella would certainly fit that mould while adding much needed quality and depth to their midfield.

While that deal may have to wait for the summer, Sky Sport Italia note how Lucas Paqueta will officially arrive in a €35m deal this month and so perhaps along with Carrasco, the duo could be exactly what Milan need for now.