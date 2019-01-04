BREAKING: Man Utd transfer target has £25m clause ACTIVATED, tipped to LEAVE rivals

Tottenham defender and Man Utd transfer target Toby Alderweireld has signed a contract extension, activating a £25m release clause in his deal.

As confirmed in their tweet below, Spurs have activated the option they had in the Belgian international’s contract to keep him at the club until 2020.

However, with that comes the risk of losing him for just £25m this summer, as noted by ESPN, who also specifically add that Man Utd have been interested in the centre-half.

In turn, with the report adding that he is expected to move on at the end of the season, it gives the Red Devils a great opportunity to land his signature and try to solve their defensive woes this year.

United have conceded 32 goals in just 21 Premier League games, giving them the joint worst defensive record of the top 10 sides in the table.

With Alderweireld’s experience, consistency and overall quality in mind, he could be a brilliant addition to the squad with a new manager expected to be appointed ahead of next season.

Time will tell though if Man Utd can prise him away from their Premier League rivals.