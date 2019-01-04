Callum Hudson-Odoi has ‘no intention’ of staying at Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi looks increasingly likely to make a switch to German giants Bayern Munich, Bayern have been linked with the ace for some time now.

According to The Sun, the talented young winger has ‘no intention’ of staying at Chelsea, and it look as though the teenager has his heart set on a move to the Bavarians.

Hudson-Odoi is apparently Bayern’s No.1 target this month and the England youth international will have big boots to fill – it’s understood that Bayern see the boyhood Chelsea ace as the perfect successor to Arjen Robben – who will retire at the end of the season.

Bayern latest bid for the winger was in excess of £30m:

Chelsea will be kicking themselves if Hudson-Odoi leaves to join Bayern, but all of this drama and speculation could easily have been prevented if Maurizio Sarri handed the youngster the first-team opportunities that he expected coming into this season.

Hudson-Odoi will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing in the Bundesliga. England youth stars Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have made shock switches to Germany and their stocks have risen exponentially.

The pair have been fast-tracked through the England setup; on one hand Sancho has worked his way up to the Senior team whereas Nelson’s impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Under-21s.

Hudson-Odoi certainly has the ability to take the Bundesliga by storm.