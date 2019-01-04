Spurs will be looking to avoid an FA Cup upset when they travel to League 2 Tranmere Rovers later tonight (KO 19:45).

The TV cameras arrive on the Wirral this evening, as Prenton Park hosts the arrival of Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur, a game which kicks off the weekend football coupon and a plentyful supply of FA Cup fixtures for football fans.

What: Tranmere vs Tottenham Hotspur

When: Friday 4th January 2019 19:45

Where : Prenton Park, Tranmere

The 3rd Round proper has provided a dream tie for the Merseyside club, who will be hoping to emulate their success of 2000/01 where they knocked out two Premier League sides before losing to Liverpool in the quarter final.

The match is availble to watch with Bet365 or via BT Sport 2 or through the BT Sport app.

In fact, Tranmere faced Spurs twice in the early 2000s losing both FA Cup games 4-0. It’s 11/1 for the same scoreline tonight.

Tranmere to provide an upset?

The gulf in class is there for all to see and Micky Mellon’s side definitely face an uphill task.

With games coming thick and fast in the Premier League, League Cup and Champions League Mauricio Pochettino is expected to field a highly rotated side. That means Fernando Llorente could start and he’s 15/4 to open the scoring.

Tottenham gulf in class

Spurs have a decent record in the FA Cup over recent years having reached successive semi finals but they did have something of a shock last season, when they were taken to a replay by League Two side Newport County.

Defensively Spurs have looked decent this season and they’re 10/11 to win to nil.

For Tranmere their biggest threat going forward will be Conner Jennings. The attacking midfielder bagged twice in the last round against Southport and is 7/1 to score anytime and the club does have an excellent home record, losing only once all season at Prenton Park.

With over 70 places between the two sides in the English football pyramid it’s no surprise to see Tranmere as big as 14/1 to pull off one of the biggest cup upsets of all time. Its not all about the result though – with the match televised live the club should receive a bumper payday.

Spurs are 1/5 to win in 90 minutes and the draw is available at 11/2.

