Chelsea or Tottenham will have to splash out €45m+ to convince Serie A giants to sell star

Chelsea and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, but it won’t be cheap to prise him away.

The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Atalanta in 2017, and has since gone on to make 75 appearances for the club to establish himself as a fundamental figure in midfield.

SEE MORE: Chelsea transfer news: Key update on prolific 290-goal ace, crucial date to make decision on loanee

However, question marks could be raised over whether or not he has developed and improved as hoped by Milan, as he has yet to prove to be a consistent threat in the final third while at times he struggles to win midfield battles for his side.

Despite that, there is no doubting his importance to Gennaro Gattuso, but Calciomercato report that Milan could be tempted into selling him if an offer in excess of €45m is made, with their FFP issues being cited as a further reason to push them into accepting an exit.

It remains to be seen if either Chelsea or Tottenham are willing to bid that much, with both Premier League giants specifically mentioned in the report as being interested parties, along with Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

As a result, Milan could be set to face a very difficult decision as to whether or not to sell Kessie, and then use that money to balance the books and reinvest as much as possible in the squad.

Gattuso has been hit with injury troubles this season, with Lucas Biglia set to return later in January while Giacomo Bonaventura is ruled out until next season.

Sky Sport Italia note that Lucas Paqueta will complete his €35m move from Flamengo imminently, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has impressed overall during his loan spell from Chelsea thus far.

In turn, there are still various options at Gattuso’s disposal when taking Kessie out of the picture, but time will tell if that suggested offer of €45m+ is made to test their resolve.