Chelsea transfer news: Key update on prolific 290-goal ace, crucial date to make decision on loanee

Chelsea will reportedly drop their interest in signing Gonzalo Higuain in January, while they must make a decision on Tammy Abraham’s future by January 14.

Scoring goals has been an issue for the Blues so far this season, as they’ve bagged 38 goals in 21 Premier League games which gives them the lowest scoring tally of the top six sides.

That’s 11 less than league leaders Liverpool, while Man Utd have even scored more goals despite their issues under former boss Jose Mourinho.

In turn, a prolific presence up front is arguably needed at Stamford Bridge with neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud offering a consistent source of goals, and Higuain had been linked with a switch to reunite with Maurizio Sarri following their stint together at Napoli.

However, according to Goal.com, that won’t be happening in January as given the Argentine ace is currently on a season-long loan deal at AC Milan from Juventus, it complicates matters significantly and so Chelsea have opted to look elsewhere.

Given he’s bagged 290 career goals in 576 games, including the most prolific campaign of his career coming under Sarri when he scored 38 goals in 42 games for Napoli in the 2015/16 season, the 31-year-old would surely be an ideal solution.

Nevertheless, perhaps a move will wait until the summer when Milan will have to decide whether or not to sign him on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, another option is potentially recalling Abraham from his loan spell at Aston Villa, with the 21-year-old scoring 16 goals in 20 outings in the Championship to prove his eye for goal.

As per The Telegraph, they must do so by January 14 as set out in the terms of their agreement with the Championship giants, although it’s noted that it’s with a view of potentially selling him to Wolves rather than keeping him in west London to solve their issues up front.

Sarri should arguably consider him as an immediate fix in that department, but time will tell if Chelsea switch their focus elsewhere or now wait until the summer to make a big-name signing.