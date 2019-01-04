Liverpool star tipped to join PL side on loan amid lack of playing time at Anfield

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne is reportedly set to join Bournemouth on loan as he continues to struggle for playing time with the Reds.

The 27-year-old has been dogged by injuries over the last two years, as after making 93 appearances in his first two seasons at Anfield following his move from Southampton in 2015, he’s been limited to just nine since the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

His absence has ultimately seen him fall down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp, and so with a lack of playing time this season, a loan move could be exactly what he needs.

According to The Sun, he’s set to join Bournemouth for the rest of the season, with the Cherries in need of defensive reinforcements after being hit with various injury setbacks.

Perhaps a negative of such a move from a Liverpool perspective is that they’ll be losing key depth in the second half of the campaign which they might need if injuries hit the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nevertheless, if Jurgen Klopp believes they can afford to allow Clyne to seal a temporary move away, then perhaps it will materialise.

It could be a source of disappointment for the defender himself though, as he’ll potentially miss out on being a key part of a squad challenging for major honours this season.

Despite their defeat to rivals Man City on Thursday night, Liverpool remain four points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but should Clyne swap Anfield for the Vitality Stadium, he’ll be going from a title contender to a side in mid-table looking to push on and make progress.

However, he’ll have to make the right decision for his own career and perhaps not consider such factors.