Man Utd stalwart eyed by Euro giants on free transfer this summer

Inter are reportedly monitoring Antonio Valencia’s situation at Man Utd as the veteran edges closer to becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances in all competitions so far this season as he has been blighted by injury problems while also being dropped by former boss Jose Mourinho.

Coupled with the addition of Diogo Dalot in the summer and other options in the squad to play at right-back, it has raised question marks over his long-term future at Old Trafford, especially with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, it has been suggested that Inter could swoop for him on a free in the summer, as coach Luciano Spalletti looks to bolster his squad as they continue to bid to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

It’s doesn’t appear to be a problematic area for the Nerazzurri as despite seeing Joao Cancelo leave after last season, Sime Vrsaljko arrived from Atletico Madrid while Danilo D’Ambrosio can act as back up to the Croatian international.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it would appear as though Inter are keen to add Valencia’s experience and quality in that department moving forward.

Time will tell if United are willing to allow him to leave, especially given that they could wait until they’ve appointed a long-term successor to Mourinho to see whether or not the stalwart is part of his plans moving forward.

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to give up a chance to earn his stay with a return to the fold, but ultimately until a new deal is agreed upon, question marks will remain over Valencia’s future with the Premier League giants.