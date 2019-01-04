Manchester United fans will love the fact that caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a leaf out of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson’s book by bringing back this tradition.

According to Mirror Football, Solskjaer has brought back the famous quiz nights that Ferguson was well known for during his time as Red Devils boss.

During Ferguson’s 27-year reign as United boss, regular quiz nights would be hosted whenever the Red Devils were playing away from home.

According to The Sun, the Norwegian is reintroducing quiz nights in a bid to improve the unity in United’s squad.

The report also highlights that during Mourinho’s reign as United boss, United’s stars would often retreat to their rooms straight after dinner. Solskjaer would United’s players to spend more time with each other during their away trips.

Solskjaer’s impressive start as United boss put him in the same company as the legendary Sir Matt Busby. The Norwegian joins Busby as the only United manager to win his first four league games in charge.

Solskjaer could defy the odds and lead the Red Devils to a surprise top four finish, fans might call for a statue of the baby-faced assassin to be commissioned if he turns around their disastrous start to the season.