Real Madrid transfer boost as €110m prolific 131-goal star encounters contract troubles

Inter striker and reported Real Madrid transfer target Mauro Icardi is said to be experiencing issues in contract talks with the Italian giants.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, bagging 120 goals in just 204 games for the Nerazzurri, taking his career tally up to 131 goals in 237 outings.

On top of that, he captained the side back into the Champions League this season, while his all-around influence up front has ensured Inter have made significant progress in the last two to three years.

However, they face the risk of losing their talisman it seems, as Calciomercato note, via the paper edition of Corriere della Sera, that Icardi has already rejected one contract renewal offer from the club, as he’s said to be demanding more in wages.

Further, it’s added that his agent wants a release clause to remain in the new contract, albeit it could be increased from the current €110m fee, while Real Madrid are specifically mentioned as keeping tabs on the situation.

Inter can’t afford to lose the Argentine international given what he brings to the team, as regardless of the fee involved, it will surely be difficult to fill that void with another clinical forward.

Nevertheless, with a disagreement over wages and the ongoing presence of a release clause, it doesn’t sound particularly promising for them, especially with Madrid said to be interested.

It could be argued that the Spanish giants haven’t yet filled the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus last summer, as they’ve scored just 26 goals in 17 La Liga games so far this season.

Given rivals and leaders Barcelona have scored almost double that tally, it’s an area in which they must improve in order to compete.

Icardi would certainly solve that issue, but time will tell if he commits his future to Inter by reaching an agreement with the club on new personal terms.