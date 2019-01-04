Tottenham’s gulf in class over Tranmere was on full show in the second-half of this evening’s FA Cup tie. Son scored a superb solo goal to make it 4-0 to Spurs.
In the 56th minute of the cup tie, Son used his expert trickery to glide his way past Tranmere’s helpless defenders before he ended his superb run with a tidy finish from a tight angle.
Son is set to head off on international duty soon. The attacker will join up with his South Korea teammates after Tottenham’s jam-packed week of fixtures next week.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men will meet Chelsea in a League Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday clash before they host Manchester United in a crucial Premier League encounter next Sunday.
Son has been in amazing form for Spurs as of late and the 26-year-old has proved that he is one of the best wide players in the entire league with his performances for Mauricio Pochettino’s men recently.
Check out a video of the goal below:
Could this be the year that Spurs finally win some silverware?