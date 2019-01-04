Tottenham’s gulf in class over Tranmere was on full show in the second-half of this evening’s FA Cup tie. Son scored a superb solo goal to make it 4-0 to Spurs.

In the 56th minute of the cup tie, Son used his expert trickery to glide his way past Tranmere’s helpless defenders before he ended his superb run with a tidy finish from a tight angle.

Son is set to head off on international duty soon. The attacker will join up with his South Korea teammates after Tottenham’s jam-packed week of fixtures next week.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men will meet Chelsea in a League Cup semi-final clash on Tuesday clash before they host Manchester United in a crucial Premier League encounter next Sunday.

Son has been in amazing form for Spurs as of late and the 26-year-old has proved that he is one of the best wide players in the entire league with his performances for Mauricio Pochettino’s men recently.

Check out a video of the goal below:

Tottenham are third in the Premier League, in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup and have more or less advanced to the next stage of the FA Cup.

Could this be the year that Spurs finally win some silverware?