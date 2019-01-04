Video: John Terry pulls off brilliant bit of skill on Aston Villa ace in training ground footage

Aston Villa are currently heavily reliant on Tammy Abraham for goals, but based on this clip coach John Terry could do a job up front for Dean Smith.

The Chelsea loanee has bagged 16 goals in 22 appearances so far this season, as he continues to fire Villa towards staying in contention for promotion this season.

However, Smith would certainly prefer to see others chip in and take that burden off his shoulders, and Yannick Bolasie has shared a clip of Terry showing his prowess in front of goal.

The Villa assistant not only produces a brilliant flick over his head to get into the box, but then keeps his head and produces a decent finish, albeit into an empty net and without a great deal of pressure from Bolasie.

The 38-year-old is clearly still quite hands on when it comes to working with the squad on the training ground, and perhaps he could pass on some advice to some of the Villa stars to get them scoring alongside Abraham.

Looks like Terry could have been an option up front during his Chelsea days too…