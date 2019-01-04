Video: Man City star Benjamin Mendy hilariously mistaken for pitch invader by stewards

Man City ace Benjamin Mendy is known for his entertaining social media activity, but he inadvertently went viral on Thursday night.

Following his side’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in a crunch clash at the Etihad between the two Premier League title rivals, the French international ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his teammates.

SEE MORE: Video: Van Dijk’s furious reaction to Lovren’s sloppy pass in dying moments of Man City v Liverpool clash

Unfortunately for him, he was mistaken for a pitch invader by two stewards who began to chase after him, as seen in the video below.

Full credit to the pair though, as when they realise that it’s Mendy, they casually continue running towards the centre-circle to style out their mistake.

Given the jacket Mendy was wearing on Thursday night, he would surely have been spotted on the sidelines before the full-time whistle. However, he was spared any embarrassment as had the security team not realised who he was as they approached, it could have got regrettably heated between them.

Other conspiracy theories include that the pair were running towards the referee to escort him off the pitch, but it certainly looks like they were initially after Mendy…