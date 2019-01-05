AC Milan transfer news: €30m target eyed for summer, €9m exit imminent

AC Milan will reportedly look to prise Lorenzo Pellegrini away from Roma this summer, while Fabio Borini could provide them with a useful windfall this month.

The Rossoneri continue to have issues in midfield with a lack of quality, albeit the absences of Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura due to injury haven’t helped in recent months.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: Agent of €79m target offers crucial update on future

That has left coach Gennaro Gattuso short of quality and depth, and it’s suggested that Milan will continue to strengthen that area of the squad in the summer.

As per Calciomercato, they’ll target Pellegrini and could take advantage of the €30m release clause in his contract. Whether or not the 22-year-old will be willing to leave his hometown club is unclear though, especially given he’s made 15 appearances so far this season.

He’s shown his ability with two goals and six assists in those outings, and so while Milan officially confirmed the arrival of Lucas Paqueta on Friday, they could yet be looking to add more reinforcements in that department this summer with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan spell from Chelsea also set to end.

Meanwhile, in their bid to perhaps bring in more immediate help in January, TuttoMercatoWeb note that Borini is on the verge of sealing a lucrative move to China.

It’s suggested that Shenzhen will pay around €9m for his services, and given his limited influence and bit-part role under Gattuso so far this season, that will be seen as excellent business from the Italian giants to potentially reinvest that money back into the squad this month.

Milan face Genoa on January 21 in their first Serie A game of the year after the winter break, as they begin the second half of the campaign just a point behind fourth-placed Lazio in the race for that all-important Champions League qualification spot.