Bad news for Man Utd: World-class target closing in on agreement with Euro rivals

Man Utd are reportedly set to miss out on Atletico Madrid stalwart Diego Godin as he’s closing in on joining Inter on a free transfer this summer.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News previously, it had been suggested that United were leading the race to sign the 33-year-old in the January transfer window.

Given his experience, pedigree at the highest level and consistency to establish himself as one of the best centre-halves in Europe, he could have been an ideal solution to help tighten up Man Utd’s leaky defence, which has conceded 32 goals in just 21 Premier League games so far this season.

However, barring a late bid and dramatic turn of events, it appears as though the Red Devils have missed out on the Uruguayan international with Calciomercato noting that Inter have swooped in and are on the verge of reaching an agreement to sign him on a free this summer.

Details of the contract offer are even put forward, with Godin potentially set to pen a two-year deal with an option for a third.

At this stage of his career, the length of the deal is arguably the crucial factor and so time will tell if Inter are now given a free path to wrap up an agreement or if they face late competition.

While it would be a huge blow for United to miss out on such an accomplished and quality signing for no fee, it would represent great business from Inter’s perspective and so should they confirm a deal, they’ll undoubtedly deserve plenty of praise for snapping up Godin.

As for United, perhaps their recruitment push for major additions will wait until a long-term appointment is made to replace Jose Mourinho, with interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to only remain in charge until the end of the season.