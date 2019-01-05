Chelsea’s hopes of signing this attacker in January are over

Chelsea have hit a brick wall in their pursuit of one of their attacking targets, the player’s agent has revealed that his club are not willing to sell their star man in January.

According to the Daily Star, Hirving Lozano won’t be joining Chelsea in the January transfer window after his agent, Mino Raiola poured cold water over rumours of a move to Stamford Bridge this month.

Lozano has been impressive for PSV in the Eredivisie this season, but his performances in Europe have also caught the eye of potential suitors.

The 23-year-old contributed 3 goals (2 assists and a goal) in the group stages of the Champions League, Lozano starred against the likes of Tottenham and Inter Milan which have added fuel to rumours of a move away from PSV.

Lozano’s track record for PSV and Mexico suggest that he is more than capable of performing to the highest level when the pressure is on. Lozano was Mexico’s World Cup hero this summer after he scored a sensational goal against Germany.

Chelsea advanced to the next stage of the FA Cup earlier today with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest but the Blues will have to add attacking reinforcements in January if they are to maintain their top four spot in the Premier League.