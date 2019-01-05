With the winter break over in Spain, Barcelona return to La Liga action as they face a trip to Getafe on Sunday night.

The Catalan giants sit three points clear at the top of the table after 17 games in the defence of their crown, with expectations high that they can deliver another title this season.

They’ll be hopeful of making a strong start to the year this weekend, and based on the tweet below, they’ll have an almost fully-fit squad for coach Ernesto Valverde to choose from.

Sergi Roberto and Malcom have been given the all-clear from the medical staff to be included, and as seen in the tweets below, many Barcelona fans are delighted to see the Brazilian summer signing back in the fold.

It remains to be seen if he gets any playing time, but having been snubbed on several occasions in the first half of the campaign, he’ll hope that he can now start to make his mark with those below urging Valverde to play him.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have all their big guns available it seems with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho all given the nod, although there is still no Samuel Umtiti as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Barca signed off with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo last time out, while they bagged nine goals in their last two away games in 2018 against Espanyol and Levante. They’ll be hoping to continue that winning run on Sunday night.

