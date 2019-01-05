Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Reading: Solskjaer makes changes, these MUFC fans question decision to snub starlet

Man Utd face Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made changes to his line-up.

The interim United boss has led his side to four consecutive wins in the Premier League since replacing Jose Mourinho last month, and they’ve done so in impressive fashion by scoring 14 goals and conceding just three.

Solskjaer knows all about the FA Cup from his time as a player in England, and so there is little doubt that he will be taking the competition seriously as he looks to deliver trophies in his temporary spell at the helm.

As noted by Goal.com, the Norwegian tactician hinted in his press conference during the week that Paul Pogba may be absent due to injury while he revealed that Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez were both likely to start.

He stayed true to his word as the Frenchman wasn’t included in the squad, while the attacking duo returned to the starting line-up to get some much-needed minutes after their recent spell out.

Scott McTominay, Fred and Andreas Pereira were all given the nod in midfield, while Tahith Chong was named on the bench as the youth star will hope to get a chance to impress.

However, as per the tweets below, many United fans were left disappointed that starlet Mason Greenwood wasn’t included in the squad, as it is seemingly an ideal opportunity to give him a run out with the senior side and see what he can offer.

The 17-year-old has bagged 20 goals and five assists in 17 outings at youth level this season, but he will have to continue to bide his time.

Nevertheless, while the wait for that goes on, Solskjaer will look to keep Man Utd’s momentum going with another win.

The #MUFC starting line-up is in! ? Get reaction to today’s team news in our Official App: https://t.co/gkCudvePLt pic.twitter.com/LSHdjjQ3tF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2019

