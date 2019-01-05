How much Arsenal demanded to sell Aaron Ramsey to Juventus in January

Speculation has suggested that Aaron Ramsey will join Juventus on a free transfer this summer, but Arsenal reportedly made their demands to sell him this month.

As noted by the Daily Mail, it has been reported that the Welshman has an agreement in place with the Turin giants, and so will leave north London for nothing at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: Arsenal on verge of signing Barcelona star as Unai Emery eyes reunion

While it’s a boost for Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri as it strengthens his midfield options ahead of next season, it’s surely considered a key blow for the Gunners who are losing one of their most consistent and important figures in recent years.

Particularly given the fact that he’ll leave for no fee, it doesn’t seem like sensible business from the Premier League giants, who perhaps can be criticised for not cashing in instead of allowing his deal to run down.

According to Tuttomercatoweb though, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Arsenal demanded €22m to sell Ramsey to Juventus this month, a request that was rejected by the Italian champions.

Frankly, that would have made little sense on their part as that’s a hefty fee to splash out on a player who they are seemingly set to snap up for no fee at all in just six months time. Perhaps if the demands were lower, they would have been tempted to act sooner.

In turn, Arsenal’s lofty demands appear to have fallen on deaf ears and it looks as though they’ll have to start planning to fill the void left behind by the 28-year-old in the summer and find the funds elsewhere.