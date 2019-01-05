Alexis Sanchez suffered another disappointing injury setback as he had to be replaced in Man Utd’s FA Cup tie with Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday.

As noted by the Independent, the Chilean international has recently been recovering from a hamstring injury which ruled him out for several weeks.

Having made his comeback against Newcastle United last time out, he was named in the starting XI against Reading and showed a glimpse of his quality with an assist for Romelu Lukaku to double United’s lead, but he was unable to complete the game.

As noted in the club’s tweet below, he was forced off with ‘a knock’ in the second half, but it could potentially be worse than that and a real concern for the Red Devils as he was seen clutching his hamstring and rubbing that area of his leg when explaining his issue to Juan Mata on the sidelines.

It remains to be seen if it’s severe or perhaps just Sanchez being cautious if he felt a slight twinge and didn’t want to aggravate it further, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hopeful that it isn’t too serious and he isn’t left without the 30-year-old for a lengthy period of time.

United face Tottenham next Sunday, while the Champions League returns next month and so there are many crucial fixtures still ahead.

