Jose Mourinho linked with first managerial post since Man Utd sacking

After leaving Man Utd last month, Jose Mourinho is reportedly being eyed by Benfica as a return to the Portuguese giants could be on the cards.

As noted in their official statement on December 18, United opted to part company with the 55-year-old following a bitterly disappointing opening half of the campaign.

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made an immediate impact since replacing him having guided the Red Devils to four consecutive wins, and so the change seems to have worked well for the Premier League giants in the short term at least.

Whether that’s a damning verdict on Mourinho is up for debate, but ultimately it doesn’t reflect particularly well on the Portuguese tactician in that he was seemingly incapable of getting positive results consistently at United despite having a talented squad at his disposal.

After contentious ends to spells at United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, question marks could be raised over where he goes next at this stage of his managerial career, but Record suggest that a return to Benfica could be a possibility.

It’s suggested that the Portuguese giants remain interested in taking Mourinho back after his brief previous spell in charge at the start of his coaching career, albeit it’s specifically noted that his wage demands could be a problem.

Time will tell whether or not an appointment materialises, but perhaps in order to move away from the spotlight and to repair some of the damage done to his reputation in recent times, it could be seen as a sensible next career choice for Mourinho before eyeing up another major job in Europe.