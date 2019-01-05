Liverpool eyeing £27M swoop to beat Manchester City to transfer of 19-year-old talent

Liverpool are said to be eyeing a £27M move for Trabzonspor star Abdulkadir Omur, a player who Jurgen Klopp has been tracking since last season.

According to the Mirror, the Reds are keen on signing 19-year-old Omur, and that they look set to fend off a challenge from Man City in the race to sign the Turkish ace.

The Mirror also report that Klopp has been keeping an eye on the youngster ever since last season, and that the club are eyeing a £27M move for the midfielder.

Despite being just 19 years old, Omur has still managed to make a decent start to life with Trabzonspor’s first team, with the player clocking up six goals and 10 assists in 56 appearances for the Turkish giants so far, a formidable return for a central midfielder.

Given the options Liverpool already have in midfield, it’s hard to see Omur forcing his way into Klopp’s starting XI should he move to Anfield, however this signing, if the Reds manage to pull it off, definitely looks to be one for the future.

Given the fact that James Milner is fast approaching the twilight years of his career, as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s proneness to injury, signing Omur may be an option that the Reds take up, even if it’s just to boost their options in the centre of the park.

Paying £27M for a player who has only plied his trade in Turkey so far in his career may be a risky move, but if it means their chances of winning the Premier League in the future get a boost, it may be a risk that worthy of taking.