Man Utd will have to splash out €65m+ for defensive target despite touted arrival at Euro giants

Despite reports claiming that Inter will sign Diego Godin this summer, it’s suggested that Man Utd transfer target Milan Skriniar will still cost in excess of €65m.

As per Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, the Nerazzurri are expected to wrap up the signing of Godin on a free transfer when his contract with Atletico Madrid expires.

Although there has been no official announcement to confirm that as of yet, it is suggested that the two parties are on the verge of reaching an agreement.

In turn, that would arguably raise question marks over the future of Skriniar given the additional competition and possible replacement, with Manchester Evening News noting that United have been interested in the Slovakian international for months.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, while a contract renewal remains Inter’s priority for the 23-year-old, it’s added that an offer in excess of €65m will be needed to even tempt the Italian giants into accepting an exit while the Manchester clubs are also specifically mentioned as interested parties.

Given Skriniar has been crucial to their progress over the past 18 months which has included a top four finish in Serie A and a return to the Champions League, it would be no surprise if they want to keep him at the San Siro for the foreseeable future.

However, with Stefan de Vrij already at the club coupled with the potential arrival of Godin, it sets up fierce competition for places to secure a regular role in coach Luciano Spalletti’s preferred four-man defence.

Although United have tightened things up at the back since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as interim boss, they’ve conceded 32 goals in just 21 Premier League games so far this season which gives them the joint worst defensive record of the top 11 sides in the table.

In turn, a move for Skriniar would certainly help them address that problem moving forward with a long-term solution, but they’ll seemingly have to splash out big money to make it happen this summer, while The Express note that Godin choosing Inter is a blow itself given the Red Devils were also keen on the Uruguayan stalwart.