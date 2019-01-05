Menu

‘Only he can make Morata score’ – These Chelsea fans react to star’s sensational performance in FA Cup clash

These Chelsea fans were massively impressed with teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Hudson-Odoi was the hero of today’s match, I mean he must be some talent considering he was the man who orchestrated both of Alvaro Morata’s goals today.

The talented young winger showed off his expert ability with the ball at his feet before setting up both goals, his directness and willingness take players on is something that Chelsea have been missing.

Chelsea have failed to make their dominance in possession count on too many occasions in the past month and it seems as though Hudson-Odoi was the missing piece of the puzzle all along and he was clearly the key to victory today.

No wonder Bayern Munich are so keen on brining the winger to Germany, according to Sky Sports the Bavarians have recently bid in excess of £30m for the England youth international.

There was some bad news for Blues fans though as Ruben Loftus-Cheek was brought off in the first half with an injury, the England international showcased his amazing talent by winning the penalty that Cesc Fabregas wasn’t able to convert.

Check out some fan reaction to Hudson-Odoi’s sensational performance below:

Maurizio Sarri is in a great position to end his debut season in charge of the Blues by winning some silverware.

Thanks to Morata’s double the Blues will progress through to the next round of the FA Cup and they are also within touching distance of League Cup glory.

Chelsea will face-off against London rivals Tottenham on Tuesday evening in their eagerly anticipated Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

