These Chelsea fans were massively impressed with teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi’s performance against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Hudson-Odoi was the hero of today’s match, I mean he must be some talent considering he was the man who orchestrated both of Alvaro Morata’s goals today.

The talented young winger showed off his expert ability with the ball at his feet before setting up both goals, his directness and willingness take players on is something that Chelsea have been missing.

Chelsea have failed to make their dominance in possession count on too many occasions in the past month and it seems as though Hudson-Odoi was the missing piece of the puzzle all along and he was clearly the key to victory today.

There was some bad news for Blues fans though as Ruben Loftus-Cheek was brought off in the first half with an injury, the England international showcased his amazing talent by winning the penalty that Cesc Fabregas wasn’t able to convert.

Check out some fan reaction to Hudson-Odoi’s sensational performance below:

HUDSON ODOI MOTM — Shaun (@EdenHazardEra) January 5, 2019

Thanks to the CHOsen one, IMO — The IX (@jimrose_jr) January 5, 2019

Never sell CHO?Never???????? — Hazard (@CNE_Hazard10) January 5, 2019

Hudson beyond proved his worth in a team that has been poor in front of goal lately. I hope Chelsea think wisely about this transfer. — Nate The Great (@nateisgreattt) January 5, 2019

CHO proving why he deserves to be starting ahead of Willian — Stephen Fleming (@StephenF319) January 5, 2019

THIS IS WHY HUDSON ODOI IS WORTH £40mil! The guy can do the impossible and make Morata score! His delivery down the right is 10x better than anything we've seen down that side all season!!! Sensational player — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) January 5, 2019

Only Hudson Callum Odoi will make Morata score on weekly basis. — In The Line Of Fire ????????? (@Vuvuzela_Infos) January 5, 2019

He’s priceless mate, no hope in chelsea if they sell him — erm (@SarriTheDon) January 5, 2019

Callum Hudson Odoi has made 3 assists so far this season and all 3 were for Alvaro Morata. ? Hudson Odoi is the man you need if you want Morata to score goals. Morata only provides aerial threat and Hudson Odoi is the best when it comes to playing a perfect cross for the striker — Nouman (@nomifooty) January 5, 2019

Maurizio Sarri is in a great position to end his debut season in charge of the Blues by winning some silverware.

Thanks to Morata’s double the Blues will progress through to the next round of the FA Cup and they are also within touching distance of League Cup glory.

Chelsea will face-off against London rivals Tottenham on Tuesday evening in their eagerly anticipated Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.