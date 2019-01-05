There were a lot of positives from Chelsea’s performance against Nottingham Forest earlier today but there was also heartbreak for midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesc Fabregas.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek once again starred for Chelsea on the wing today, the versatile midfielder showed off his excellent footwork when he won a penalty for the Blues in the first half of the FA Cup tie.

Unfortunately, Loftus-Cheek was forced off with an injury only 12 minutes later. According to The Sun, the England international has been struggling with a back injury and this was the reason he was brought off.

Loftus-Cheek is also one of England’s brightest talents and his exploits at the World Cup this summer made him a household name.

Loftus-Cheek has been unfortunate in his career so far, every time he looks as though he’s nailed down a place in Chelsea’s first-team he seems to suffer an unfortunate injury:

I feel it so much for Loftus Cheek but I know it ain't serious he will be back stronger in a matter of days.. I ain't gonna stress it but just look him crying my heart breaks. This game and club means so much to him?????? pic.twitter.com/LrOZXLeYk8 — Candice??? (@Lowkey_love10) January 5, 2019

Hopefully Loftus-Cheek’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious and he’s back in action for Chelsea in no time.