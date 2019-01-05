One Premier League manager has branded Liverpool a ‘disgrace’ and has claimed that they ‘lack class’, the manager was disappointed with Liverpool’s handling of transfers.

According to talkSport, Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is furious with Liverpool after they decided to loan right-back Nathaniel Clyne to Bournemouth instead of Cardiff without notifying him.

Yesterday, Bournemouth completed a double swoop for two of Liverpool’s players.

The Cherries signed striker Dominic Solanke for a fee of £19m according to BBC Sport, the South Coast club also completed the signing of Clyne on loan for the rest of the season.

Warnock has went on record several times to profess his desire to bring Clyne to Cardiff on loan, the 70-year-old was looking forward to a reunion with Clyne.

Clyne started off his career at Crystal Palace and was handed his professional debut by Warnock.

Here’s what Warnock had to say on the matter:

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: ‘I’m disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne and Liverpool. To see on TV he’s gone to Bournemouth when I’ve been promised he’s my player is for me a disgrace and a lack of class’ #LFC #afcb #CardiffCity @talkSPORTMDL — Joe Shennan (@JoeShennan) January 5, 2019

Warnock says both Liverpool and Clyne had told him the defender was coming to Cardiff. Joined Bournemouth on loan yesterday #LFC #cardiffcity #afcb — Joe Shennan (@JoeShennan) January 5, 2019

The Cardiff boss says he’s unhappy because he wasn’t notified by player or club that Clyne wasn’t coming to South Wales — Joe Shennan (@JoeShennan) January 5, 2019

Liverpool are still four points clear at the top of table following their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp could be the mastermind behind delivering a long-awaited league title to Liverpool, the Reds have failed to win the league for over two decades.