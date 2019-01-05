One Premier League defender who is being hotly-tipped for a move away in January, is reportedly set to wait until the summer for a dream move to Arsenal.

According to Mirror Football, West Ham defender Reece Oxford is reluctant to make a move away from the London Stadium in January and would rather wait until the summer for a dream move to Arsenal.

It’s understood that Borussia Monchengladbach – who have had the defender on loan twice, are willing to make a permanent move for the 20-year-old in January but the England youth international isn’t keen on a return to Germany.

The report highlights that the Hammers are looking for a fee in the region of £3m for Oxford – this could turn out to be a bargain.

Arsenal are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and they also need to prepare themselves for the future by investing in young talented defenders now.

Rob Holding has come on leaps and bounds for the Gunners but the centre-back suffered heartbreak when he was ruled out with a long-term knee injury. Oxford is the type of modern, athletic defender that would work well alongside Holding.

The pair could be a mainstay in Arsenal’s defence for years to come if Oxford seals a dream switch in the summer.

Oxford will have fond memories of the Emirates after his impressive Premier League debut against the Gunners there and the London-born youngster seems to have his heart set on a move to Emery’s side.