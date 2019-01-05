Video: Juan Mata slots home Man Utd penalty vs Reading after VAR decision

Man Utd ace Juan Mata gave his side the lead in their FA Cup clash with Reading on Saturday, albeit it arrived in contentious circumstances from the penalty spot.

Fred thought he had given the hosts the lead after converting from Mata’s assist, but as play was brought back for VAR to take a closer look, a penalty was awarded after the Spaniard was adjudged to have been fouled.

It was arguably a controversial decision though given he had already played his pass to Fred by the time the tackle came in, while the Brazilian also appeared to be fractionally offside.

Nevertheless, the penalty was given through VAR and Mata didn’t waste his opportunity as he broke the deadlock at Old Trafford with a cooly taken spot-kick.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make it five consecutive wins since taking charge of United, and he’ll be desperate to enjoy a successful FA Cup run during his time in charge too.