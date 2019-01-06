Arsenal are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to go back in for Roma and Turkey winger Cengiz Under after having a £35M bid rejected by the Italian giants, despite the fact the Gunners are in the clear to sign the winger.

According to the Daily Star, the 21-year-old has had a £45M price tag put on his head by Roma, and that Arsenal, who have already had a £35M bid for the player turned down, are ‘unlikely’ to make another swoop for Under.

This news is somewhat surprising to hear, especially when you consider that fact that the north London side looked in the clear to sign the Turkish international given that both Chelsea and Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race to sign the player as per the Daily Star.

Under would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners to make, as his arrival at the Emirates would’ve given Unai Emery a major boost to his squad.

Under is one of the most talented prospects that Serie A currently has to offer, and his departure from Roma would be a big blow for the Italian outfit to take.

Arsenal aren’t exactly blessed with a wealth of options to choose from in their wide areas, with the club only really having Danny Welbeck, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to pick from as their wingers.

Buying Under for £45M seems like a bargain given the player’s exploits with Roma these last 18 months, however it doesn’t look like the player is going to end up moving to the Emirates any time soon if this report is anything to go by.