Former Manchester United and England star, Wayne Rooney has reportedly been arrested for ‘public intoxication’ in Washington according to The Mirror.

It’s understood that the former England captain was arrested on December 12 last year, the forward was arrested for ‘public intoxication’ and also for ‘swearing’, the report highlights that the ex-United talisman was handed a $25 fine for his action.

ABC7 reporter Erin Hawksworth posted a picture of the information relating to Rooney’s charge on Twitter:

Rooney has only been in America’s capital for six months and it seems like he’s already landed himself in hot water. The boyhood Everton fan left the Toffees to join DC United on a three-and-a-half-year deal that is worth around £10m according to BBC Sport.

Rooney sparkled for DC United on the pitch during the regular season, scoring 12 goals and chipping in with 6 assists in only 21 games.

Rooney’s season ended in heartbreak though, the superstar missed a crucial spot kick in a penalty shoot in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs which saw his side crash out of the competition.