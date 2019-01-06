Chelsea star given tempting offer after manager speaks out on transfer

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has been given a very tempting transfer offer indeed by Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac.

The Croatian tactician has spoken out on his side’s interest in Hudson-Odoi after somewhat surprising recent links with the teenager and the Bavarian giants.

The 18-year-old has looked hugely impressive in his outings with the Chelsea first-team this season, but looks unlikely to gain a regular place in the side for Premier League matches any time soon.

This has led to the England Under-19 international being linked with Bayern by the Sun and other sources, and Kovac admits there is a desire to bring him to the Allianz Arena.

If he does move, Hudson-Odoi could join other English youngsters like Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in moving to the German top flight to make a name for themselves.

Kovac spoke about Sancho when assessing Hudson-Odoi, and made it clear he viewed him as a signing to improve his first-team straight away, which will be music to his ears after his lack of opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

‘Hudson-Odoi? With [sports director] Hasan Salihamidzic, we have a duty to change the team and especially to rejuvenate it,’ Kovac is quoted by the Metro.

‘If a young player is good, his age does not matter to me. We are looking for young talents who can bring us things immediately.

‘He is the same age as Sancho, who has been very successful.’