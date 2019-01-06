Video: Morata vs Nottingham Forest or Torres vs Manchester United – which Chelsea striker’s miss was worse?

You’ve all seen it by now – Alvaro Morata somehow missed an absolute sitter for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup win yesterday.

The Spain international still hit a brace to settle the game at Stamford Bridge, and of course he was actually flagged as offside when this shot somehow went over the bar from point-blank range…

Even if it wouldn’t have counted anyway, this is pretty spectacular from Morata, and just shows how much his confidence has gone at Chelsea.

Remind you of another Spanish striker in Blue? Yeah, us too.

In fact, the first miss we thought of was this from Fernando Torres against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After tearing the league apart at Liverpool, Torres looked a different player at CFC, and this was one of his worst moments…

It’s a close call, but which one was worse? Let us know in our poll below…