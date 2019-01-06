“F*** off Solari” – These Real Madrid fans fuming with manager Santiago Solari after Los Blancos star benched for Real Sociedad tie

Real Madrid confirmed their starting line-up to take on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening, and there was one notable absentee from Santiago Solari’s starting XI.

Solari, who’s made an average start to life at Los Blancos, has opted to leave midfielder Isco on the bench for his side’s clash against Real Sociedad, with the Argentine choosing to go with Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez in the wings instead.

This decision is a very surprising one to say the least, especially when you consider that both Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio are out of the fixture.

Rumour surrounding Isco’s future in the Spanish capital have been rife of late, and him starting on the bench is surely set to fuel those rumours even more.

Solari’s decision to bench Isco has not gone down well with Real fans at all, who took to Twitter to slam the Los Blancos for his decision to bench the Spaniard this evening.

We’ve picked out a number of tweets from fans slamming Solari for his decision to drop Isco for their clash against Real Sociedad this evening.

In all fairness, we can understand why they’re angry…

Isco being behind Lucas Vazquez in any kind of rotation is just laughable. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) January 6, 2019

Solari doesn't like isco and Navas — Cedric Destin (@cedric_desti) January 6, 2019

Isco is too patient, if I was him I would already killed solari lol — edens wife (@mrsmadridjsta) January 6, 2019

Why is Isco and Navas on the bench. Solari this is not fair. If you don't like both of them make it known. — Helmult Edmond (@edmond_helmult) January 6, 2019

What the fuck is wrong with this guy Solari ?? Who does he think he is ? Stupid son of a Bitch , I swear if he doesn't play Isco more , Real will never win another trophy , motherfucker , Vinicius over isco , seriously ? putrefacción en el infierno, coño, bueno para nada, perra — Nithin Nitz (@nithinskanda) January 6, 2019

Solari won't start with isco no matter what. That is enough for him to be sacked in summer https://t.co/9zQ3wM8FcM — H (@HemantMathuriya) January 6, 2019

A) Why is Solari still in charge of Real

B) What's he got against Isco? — Simão (@SimonWe1ss) January 6, 2019

Solari will do anything just not to start Isco. Most disgusting coach ever. Can’t wait till he leaves. — Henna (@Henna_HVM) January 6, 2019