Menu

“F*** off Solari” – These Real Madrid fans fuming with manager Santiago Solari after Los Blancos star benched for Real Sociedad tie

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid confirmed their starting line-up to take on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening, and there was one notable absentee from Santiago Solari’s starting XI. 

Solari, who’s made an average start to life at Los Blancos, has opted to leave midfielder Isco on the bench for his side’s clash against Real Sociedad, with the Argentine choosing to go with Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez in the wings instead.

This decision is a very surprising one to say the least, especially when you consider that both Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio are out of the fixture.

Rumour surrounding Isco’s future in the Spanish capital have been rife of late, and him starting on the bench is surely set to fuel those rumours even more.

Solari’s decision to bench Isco has not gone down well with Real fans at all, who took to Twitter to slam the Los Blancos for his decision to bench the Spaniard this evening.

We’ve picked out a number of tweets from fans slamming Solari for his decision to drop Isco for their clash against Real Sociedad this evening.

In all fairness, we can understand why they’re angry…

More Stories about Isco
More Stories Isco Santiago Solari