Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid has been plagued by injuries and the Spanish media have given the superstar the nickname of “Mr Glass” following his latest injury setback.

Leading Spanish publication AS were clearly unimpressed after Bale was forced off with an injury against Villarreal on Thursday, the newspaper’s back page labelled the Welsh star as “Mr Glass”.

It’s cleat the AS have been keeping a close eye on Bale’s injury troubles as they also published the fact that this was the winger’s 22nd injury for Los Blancos since making a big-money switch from Tottenham.

Gareth Bale ('Mr. Crystal') suffers his 22nd injury as a Real Madrid player.

Today's front cover of AS. https://t.co/3XDKKiGZcZ pic.twitter.com/ppWlTcWVLH — AS English (@English_AS) January 5, 2019

Bale has so far failed to live up to expectations at the Bernabeu, there were high hopes for Bale when Cristiano Ronaldo left in a shock move to Juventus this summer, but the Welshman has so far failed to take up the chance to become Madrid’s main man.

Real Madrid have turned around a disastrous start to the season since Santiago Solari took charge and Los Blancos now sit in fifth place in La Liga, 7 points behind league leaders and rivals Barcelona.