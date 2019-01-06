Menu

Manchester United and Liverpool make ‘attractive’ offers to seal transfer of Real Madrid star

Manchester United and Liverpool have both reportedly come in with ‘attractive’ transfer offers for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

However, the Wales international is not keen to leave his current club unless it is to return to his former employers Tottenham, according to Don Balon.

Bale has not exactly lived up to expectations in his time in Spain, particularly in the last couple of seasons as he’s been in and out of the side more due to a combination of poor fitness and form.

Still, the 29-year-old showed his quality in last season’s Champions League final, scoring twice, including one stunning overhead kick, in the win over Liverpool.

It is little surprise that the Reds are now mentioned by Don Balon as being among Bale’s admirers, with the club perhaps in need of more options up front.

Gareth Bale prefers Tottenham over Manchester United or Liverpool transfers

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost their first Premier League game of the season to Manchester City this week and Bale would be a fine option to potentially be an upgrade on any one of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane.

United are also lacking up front after indifferent seasons from Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, even if the latter is coming back into form under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Still, it seems both sides could be disappointed in their rumoured pursuit of the former Spurs man, who has eyes only for a second stint in north London.

