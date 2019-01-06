Chelsea and Liverpool to be handed huge transfer boost by Man City within the next 48 hours

Manchester City selling Brahim Diaz to Real Madrid in the next 48 hours could reportedly see players like Isco and Marco Asensio near exits from the club.

The 19-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu and will strengthen Real’s options in attacking midfield.

According to Diario Gol, this could cast serious doubt over the futures of under-performing players such as Asensio and Isco, who fill similar roles at Madrid.

If true, this would be great news for Chelsea and Liverpool, who have recently been linked with an interest in those players.

Another recent report from Diario Gol claimed Liverpool had enquired about Asensio, who seems an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side to add some depth to that front three.

Isco, meanwhile, has been linked with Chelsea by a number of sources, though a recent report from the Sun suggested the deal could now be in doubt due to his wage demands.

Still, this imminent Diaz deal could make things interesting regarding both players in the coming weeks.

Diario Gol report the City youngster’s move could be completed within 48 hours.