€50million Manchester United transfer target tells Lionel Messi he’s leaving Barcelona

Manchester United may want to take note of the latest transfer news coming out of Spain today as Jordi Alba is reportedly preparing to leave Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, the left-back has told team-mate Lionel Messi that he’s on his way out of the Nou Camp after failing to land himself a new contract.

Alba’s current deal is due to expire at the end of next season, and he’s attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League in recent times.

Don Balon’s latest report mentions Manchester City as being one club who could try to snap him up after this development.

But he’s more often been linked with United, with another recent Don Balon piece stating the Red Devils were after him and that he could cost around €50million.

Although United currently have Luke Shaw as first choice at left-back, it’s perfectly possible that both Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian won’t be around Old Trafford for much longer.

This would leave MUFC short of cover, and Alba would arguably be an upgrade on Shaw anyway, especially given the England international’s injury record.

Don Balon claims Messi is not too pleased to learn of Alba’s plans to move on, and that he may urge Barca to give the defender a new deal.

For now, however, this looks like encouraging news for both United and City and any other clubs who may be keen to pounce on this situation.